Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 1,484,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,324,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $320.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

