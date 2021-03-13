Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $63,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.67. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.