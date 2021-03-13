Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 45,224 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Global Management worth $35,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 982,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

NYSE APO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

