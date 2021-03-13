Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 87,557 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of Maxar Technologies worth $38,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

