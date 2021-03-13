Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,487 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Perspecta worth $37,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 20.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSP opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

