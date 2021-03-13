Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 21,424 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Veracyte worth $37,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth $125,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

VCYT stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.