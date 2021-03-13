Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 29,537 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.51% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

