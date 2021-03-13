Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 30,060 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Floor & Decor worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $347,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

FND opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

