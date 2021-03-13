Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,721 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $64,964,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

