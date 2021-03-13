Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,382,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of VEREIT worth $38,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

