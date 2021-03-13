Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of Urban Outfitters worth $37,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.25, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

