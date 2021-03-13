Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $38,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,267,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 310,332 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

SLF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

