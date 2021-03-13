Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $36,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 426,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

