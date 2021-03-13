Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Graham worth $38,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 56.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Graham by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $601.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.63. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

