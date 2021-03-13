Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,056,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,508 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

