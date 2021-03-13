Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.89 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $35,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after acquiring an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

