Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.20 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Sabre worth $36,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

