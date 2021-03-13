Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.68 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Stamps.com worth $36,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,520. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $192.37 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

