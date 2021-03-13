Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of BWX Technologies worth $36,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

