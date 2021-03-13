Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.34 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $37,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

