Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.80 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Healthcare Services Group worth $37,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $29.48 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.