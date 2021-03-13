Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $38,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCAU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

