Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $38,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.