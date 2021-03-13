Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of RHP opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.