Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of American States Water worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

