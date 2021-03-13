Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,441 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $38,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CATY stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

