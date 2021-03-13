Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,781 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of Badger Meter worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 91.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

