Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 75,974 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.92% of Inter Parfums worth $36,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

IPAR stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134 over the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

