Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of The AZEK worth $37,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The AZEK by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 450,069 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 397.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 1,669,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,401,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 669,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of AZEK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 78.56.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

