Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of ABM Industries worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $51.54 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2,575.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

