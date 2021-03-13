Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $36,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,056 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

