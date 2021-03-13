Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.72% of Astec Industries worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of ASTE opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.