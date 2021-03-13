Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,021 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of UniFirst worth $36,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.