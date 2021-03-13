Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,726 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of John Bean Technologies worth $37,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

