Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,665 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of GATX worth $38,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.