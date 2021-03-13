Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,697 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Connections worth $35,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

