Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,437 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.