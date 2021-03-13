Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,825 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Janus Henderson Group worth $37,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

