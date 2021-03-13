Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,306 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of CONMED worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CONMED stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,116.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

