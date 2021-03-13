Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,977 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Watts Water Technologies worth $37,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $121.84 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

