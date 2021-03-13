Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Brinker International worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,544 shares of company stock valued at $861,010. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

