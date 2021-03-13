Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Bank of Hawaii worth $38,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

