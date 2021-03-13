Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after purchasing an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,730. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

