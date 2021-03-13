Barclays PLC Acquires 106,420 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 1,168.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Eaton Vance worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 143,904 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 140,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EV remained flat at $$73.07 during trading hours on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

