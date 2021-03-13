Barclays PLC Acquires 27,552 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.44% of Turning Point Brands worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $965.68 million, a PE ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPB. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.