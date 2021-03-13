Barclays PLC Acquires 35,796 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of TopBuild worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $202.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

