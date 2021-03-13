Barclays PLC Acquires 8,738 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $519,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,899. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

