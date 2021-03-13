Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $149.23 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

