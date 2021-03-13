Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.