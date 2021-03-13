Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

MOH stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.